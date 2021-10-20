BURLINGTON — A former Essex Junction couple had returned to the Green Mountain State to celebrate their first wedding anniversary over the weekend when the husband shot his wife multiple times and later dismembered her body, according to Vermont State Police.
Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, most recently of Northfield, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington to a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Emily Ferlazzo, 22, in Bolton early Saturday morning.
Police and court personnel in Vermont said Wednesday they were hard-pressed to recall such a disturbing killing with the dismembering of the victim into eight pieces.
Ferlazzo, who had a recent address on Park Street in Essex Junction, has been licensed in Vermont for about 10 years as a tattoo operator and body piercer. His wife, Emily Schwarz Ferlazzo was licensed by the state as a nursing assistant, records show.
Joseph Ferlazzo has no known criminal record. Police said the victim’s mother informed police she had been told by her daughter about domestic violence happening. The mother said she had seen scratches and bruises three or four times, police noted.
Ferlazzo during his confession told state police the couple had arrived in Bolton about 7 p.m. Friday to visit his sister and boyfriend at an Airbnb condo. He claimed after the couples separated, he and Emily continued to argue, police said. He said she was kicking and punching him in the arm and groin, Detective Sgt. Jim Vooris wrote in court papers.
Ferlazzo said his wife eventually went to bed in the camper for about five to 10 minutes and that he retrieved his Glock 19 handgun from a cabinet “jumped on top of her” and shot her twice in the head, court records show.
The autopsy Wednesday by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington confirmed the homicide was due to gunshot wounds to the head. The doctor did not say how many.
Ferlazzo said he had an anxiety attack after the shooting and when he saw blood coming from her head, he put a garbage bag over his wife’s head and moved her into the bathroom in the camper, Vooris said. She remained there while Ferlazzo went out for breakfast in the morning in Waterbury with his sister from Pennsylvania and her boyfriend.
After breakfast, Ferlazzo drove the camper to St. Albans Town and left it at a friend’s home on Meadowbrook Lane. Ferlazzo estimated it was 12 to 15 hours after the shooting that he dismembered the body. He used a hand saw to cut off her feet, legs, arms and head from the body and placed them each in garbage bags, Vooris said. Ferlazzo said he deposited the saw behind the driver’s seat in the camper.
He left the remains in the couple’s camper — a converted bus — at the friend’s home police said. On Monday he drove his motorcycle back to New Hampshire, where he told the victim’s parents a story about the couple fighting and their daughter getting out of the camper on U.S. 2 in Bolton.
They told police that Ferlazzo reported he went to a nearby store and then went back to find his wife, but she had disappeared. She had said she planned to get a lift back to New Hampshire. By Tuesday morning Ferlazzo had driven back to Vermont in a 2016 red Jeep Wrangler.
Ferlazzo, who was an itinerant tattooist, often left things at the homes of customers he befriended, police said. The motorcycle had been one of those items.
Police said they received a 911 call on Tuesday from Spencer Lemons, 35, reporting that Ferlazzo had admitted he had killed his wife. Vooris said.
Detective Trooper Vienna Valenti said Lemons was giving Ferlazzo a ride about 12:05 Tuesday morning to his camper when they noticed state police had it under surveillance, police said. Lemons asked him why and Ferlazzo said his wife was in the camper and not alive, police said. Lemons asked if he killed her and he said “yes,” police noted. Lemons said he kicked Ferlazzo out of the vehicle and called 911, Vooris said.
The camper was seized and towed to the state police barracks in St. Albans.
Getting the breaks
Vermont State Police say they got a couple of early breaks in the case. The victim’s family reported their daughter missing as soon as they heard about the couple splitting. It also helped getting one of Ferlazzo’s friends to call 911 when the defendant admitted he had killed his wife.
Authorities said they got a third break in the case when one of the top detectives, after many hours of work, stopped to grab a soda at a store in St. Albans about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Detective Sgt. Aimee Nolan, the assistant commander of the crime scene search team, spotted Ferlazzo walking into the Maplefields store near the state police barracks in St. Albans.
Nolan asked about his identity and Ferlazzo agreed to go with Nolan for questioning. When they pulled into the state police barracks Ferlazzo’s camper with the body inside was in the impound lot, records show. Troopers were still seeking the search warrant for the camper. Ferlazzo might have been unaware police had not been inside yet, but proceeded to tell the whole story to troopers, records show.
Once the search warrant was obtained for the camper, many of Ferlazzo’s statements were confirmed, including the eight plastic bags in the camper, records show. One was opened and what appeared to be a leg was spotted, Vooris said. The remainder were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Nolan also reported the Glock 19 handgun was found on the bed inside the vehicle, Vooris wrote.
The 2000 white Chevrolet Express passenger bus, with Vermont registration plates, was converted into a camper. They have been living recently in Northfield, New Hampshire in the camper parked outside the home of Emily’s mother and stepfather, court records show.
Adrienne Bass, her mother, and David Bass, her stepfather, gave statements to the state police about the missing woman. Mrs. Bass noted the past domestic abuse, but officials have said no court action was sought.
Vermont officials also confirmed that police in Pennsylvania have reached out to Vermont authorities concerning the unsolved fatal stabbing death of Ferlazzo’s stepmother in 2009. James Ferlazzo Sr. reported he went to the store and came home to find his wife had been killed, news reports indicate. Young Hee Lin-Ferlazzo, 39, died from multiple stab wounds and nobody has been charged in court.
Court arraignment
Ferlazzo answered a few basic questions from the judge during the virtual court hearing and entered a not guilty plea. He is jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville agreed with the written motion from Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George that Ferlazzo be held without bail. Rainville told Ferlazzo that the crime carries a possible life sentence upon conviction. He said the state police affidavit does provide a great weight of evidence.
George also asked Ferlazzo be ordered to have no contact directly or indirectly with the victim’s family and with the key witnesses.
Defense lawyer William Kidney asked that a hearing be held promptly on the weight of the evidence to see if his client should be detained. Rainville said he expects it will be in the next week or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.