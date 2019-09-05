NORTH CLARENDON — Going deep for goals is not really Mill River’s style but if you give it to them the Minutemen will take it.
They scored twice in the second half in that fashion off the feet of Amelia Jones and Julia Deppert and downed Woodstock 2-0 in girls Southern Vermont League soccer Thursday.
It was the first win in two tries for the Minutemen and new coach Shawn Bendig.
After 69 minutes of trying to weave through the Wasps’ defense with their short passing game, the Minutemen scored when midfielder Allison Nemeth sent a pass over the top. Jones ran onto it, brought the ball back toward the middle of the penalty area and when a defender passed beneath her she uncorked a rising shot past Emma Tarleton in the upper left panel.
Deppert and Jones are both track stars and two of the Minutemen’s fastest players and Deppert flashed her speed with the insurance marker. She scored in much the same fashion, beating a defender, then scoring to the right side with 3:37 to play.
“Normally, that is not our game,” said Bendig. “It’s a real bonus.
“We knew if we could get the ball to Julia and Amelia they’d have an extra step.”
But the biggest bonus of the day was the play of backup keeper Gabriela Beayon, who has almost no goalie experience but for a few training sessions and five minutes of play at the end of Tuesday’s loss to Springfield.
After a few saves early where she went to her knees and smothered some weaker shots just to be sure, Beayon gained confidence and had some terrific efforts among her seven stops. She had to leave the game momentarily in the second half but being shaken up was the price she paid for meeting Woodstock’s Audrey Eggum at the right post and absorbing her hard blast with her body to preserve a scoreless tie.
Beayon just learned Wednesday she would be starting in the stead of Malori Carlson, who has a sinus infection. Beayon is listed as a defender on the MR roster.
“I’ve dabbled in (goalkeeping) but this is my first full game,” said the beaming junior. “It felt great.”
One start. One clean sheet.
“It was great. I had a lot of doubt at first but I gained confidence,” Beayon said.
“I thought she did a fantastic job for a kid with little training,” Bendig said. “It was above and beyond anything we could ask for.”
The teams scratched for chances most of the game. Woodstock out-shot the Minutemen 7-3 but the hosts had six corners to the Wasps’ five.
Mill River dominated the early minutes and Woodstock then came on with shots on frame by Hannah Reed and Novah Conway, with one of Reed’s shots gobbled up by Beayon as she hustled to cover the left post.
Mill River had its first shot in the final seconds of the half and it was by far the best threat to that point. It originated with a Jones pass sending Deppert goalward with the Wasps defense in pursuit. This time Tarleton hustled off her mark and took the shot off her body as the clock expired.
Nemeth had one of Mill River’s best efforts from start to finish as one of about a half-dozen Minutemen to play all 80 minutes. She commanded the midfield with positioning, her physical stature and accurate passing under pressure. Talia Hutt Vater played multiple positions and also stood out.
“I played her all over the place. She had a phenomenal game,” Bendig said.
Woodstock fell to 1-1.
Mill River will host Middlebury on Wednesday and while the Minutemen might not see many chances to go over the top they know they’ve got that in the arsenal ... as well as an extra capable set of hands in goal.
