Take in the backroad scenery and rich history found deep in the heart of Texas on the Texas Forts Trail.
The forts in this area were once outposts in the wild frontier. The federal government located them across the state to protect the settlers coming to the west. From 1848 to 1900 the U.S. Army built 44 posts and more than 100 temporary camps in Texas.
The trail is a 650-mile loop that travels through 29 counties in the central part of the state around Abilene. On the trail are eight historic frontier forts, unique and interesting communities, and nearby attractions. Visitors can do all or part of the trail. Not only will travelers see what life was like in the days of the Texas forts but also modern Texas life.
The eight forts are anchored by the Spanish Presidio San Saba. Some things travelers will see along the trail:
• Fort Richardson was home to soldiers who helped law officers keep the peace. They pursued criminals, deserters and more. Seven of the 55 structures are restored. Visitors can tour the hospital and grounds.
• The town of Mineral Wells leads the way to Fort Belknap. It is where mineral wells were discovered in the 1800s and today is a resort and spa destination. Fort Belknap was built in 1851 and housed troops that protected the Butterfield Overland Mail route. Remains of the fort, a museum and park are available for visitors.
• A little farther west on the trail is Abilene, a boom town created by the Texas and Pacific Railway that came through the area in the 1880s. It is considered to be the frontier’s center of culture with ballet companies, museums, theater groups and the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature. Visitors can walk in the footsteps of the soldiers who once occupied Fort Phantom Hill, built in 1851. It was a resting place for the Goodnight-Loving Cattle Trail, a camp for the Confederate Frontier Battalion, a sub-post for Fort Griffin and a stop on the Butterfield Overland Mail Route. Visitors can follow trails among the ruins.
• About 45 minutes northeast from Abilene is Fort Griffin Historic Site near Albany. Remnants of a mess hall, sergeant’s quarters and barracks are found here. A visitors center with campsites, a nature trail and the official state of Texas Longhorn herd are found here, along with access to the Clear Fork of the Brazos River. Today’s travelers will drive past many wind turbines on the way to the historic fort.
• Fort Chadbourne was established in 1852 and has quite a history. The Butterfield Overland Mail Company stagecoach stopped at the fort four times a week. Left today are ruins of the structures, but some buildings have been restored, and during the process thousands of artifacts were found.
• Fort Concho was established in 1867 on the banks of the Concho River and was headquarters for many units. Restored, the fort now has exhibit halls, a visitor center, archives and a museum. Volunteers perform reenactments, and festivals are held throughout the year.
• Fort McKavett was an Army post built in 1852. Today visitors can tour the restored buildings and a visitors center with exhibits telling the stories of the days of the fort’s operation. The site often has events throughout the year.
• Robert E. Lee’s last command post was at Fort Mason. Visitors can see the reproduction of the officers’ quarters at the museum.
• Presidio San Saba was constructed in 1757 with the idea to protect Spanish interests throughout the region. The mission was burned down a year after it was built and later, in 1936, was reconstructed to preserve the archeological remains. Interpreters are on site to answer questions and guide visitors.
Frontier Texas in Abilene acts as the regional headquarters for the Texas Forts Trail, as the forts surround the city. This history museum also acts as the visitor center for Abilene.
Visit frontiertexas.com for hours and information.
The fort trail is marked on Texas highways by signs, and maps are available at texasfortstrail.com. Because of COVID-19, some sites are closed or have limited hours.
