WEST HAVEN — Following a jam-packed Vermont 200 weekend, the racing action remains in full gear at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway is back in action on Saturday at an earlier start time of 6 p.m., with the return of Heritage Family Credit Union “Member Night” and free general admission for all HFCU members who present a valid HFCU credit or debit card, checkbook, or bank statement. Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s five weekly divisions will be on the card.
With three more weekends of Devil’s Bowl racing this year, the championship point races are more important than ever.
Demetrios Drellos maintains a 33-point edge in the Sportman Modified division, which wraps up its championship on Sept. 26.
Drellos has 847 points, ahead of Justin Comes with 814 and Tim LaDuc with 791.
Anthony Warren holds a six-point edge in the Rookie of the Year standings.
Troy Audet finished 16th in the highly competitive Vermont 200 last weekend. He is on top of the Limited Sportsman division with 788 points. Austin Comes is in striking distance at 762 points, with Evan Roberts and Beau Reeves in third and fourth, both over 700 points.
Championship night for Limited Sportsman drivers is Sept. 26.
Chris Murray is atop the Super Stock division with 924 points and Paul Braymer is pretty close on his heels at 895 points.
Chuck Bradford, who is fourth overall behind Mark Norris, is the leader in the Rookie standings by a massive margin.
The Super Stock championships wrap up on Sept. 18.
Chris Sumner’s 826 points gives him a 20-point lead over Craig Kirby’s 806 in the Mini Stock division. Daryl Gebo looms not far back at 798 points. Gebo is also the Rookie leader.
The Mini Stock’s championship is settled on Sept. 26.
Ryan Hanson leads the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division with 974 points. Kaidin White (912) and Kamden Duffy (884) are in striking distance.
Gage Provencher, fourth overall, leads the Rookie Standings.
Championship night for the Mini Sprints is Sept. 18.
Grandstand general admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children aged 12 and under. Tickets are available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day. Infield drive-in parking is $20 for adults and free for children. Infield passes are sold only at the track on race day.
Pit passes are $25 for members and $35 for non-members, available at the speedway or on the “Pit Pay” Mobile App; the minimum age in the pit area is 10 years old, with proof of age required for minors, per Vermont State Law.
Thunder RoadBARRE — The Thunder Road weekly racing season nears its apex this Friday at WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets Night. The special Friday night event on FloRacing, which was originally scheduled for late July, is the next to last point-counting event of Thunder Road’s 62nd season.
That means everything is coming to a head in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, RK Miles Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Friday’s program includes the long-awaited return of the “Port-a-Potty” Grand Prix, pitting one driver from each division against each other in rolling outhouses.
Racing action gets going on Friday at 7 p.m. The pits open at 3:30pm and the grandstands open at 5:15pm.
