The Vermont high school football Division II All-State team was recently announced.
The D-II state champions Bellows Falls were well-represented, as were runners-up Mount Anthony. Terriers coach Bob Lockerby earned Coach of the Year honors.
Here is a look at the athletes that made the squad.
First teamOffensive line: Patrick Barbour, Bellows Falls; Maxime Makuza; Rice; Chaz Larivee, Milton; Tyler McNary, Brattleboro; Danyal Khan, Mount Anthony; Victor Richardy, Lyndon.
Tight end/fullback: Hayden Gaudette, Mount Anthony; Caden Haskell, Bellows Falls.
Running back: Jeb Lober, Bellows Falls; Jeb Monier, Bellows Falls.
Wide receivers: Garrett Heath, North Country; Austin Grogan, Mount Anthony; Matt Heibler, Fair Haven; Aaron Petrie, Brattleboro; Colin Mathis, Milton.
Quarterback: Kadin DeConinck, Rice.
Kicker: Adam Mansfield, Mount Abraham.
Defensive line: Maxime Makuza, Rice; Hayden Gaudette, Mount Anthony; Chaz Larivee, Milton; Victor Richardy, Lyndon.
Linebackers: Jed Lober, Bellows Falls; Harrison Gleim, Bellows Falls; Imani Mbayu, Rice; Trevor Lussier, Lyndon; Austin Grogan, Mount Anthony.
Defensive back: Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven; Aaron Petrie, Brattleboro; Jon Terry, Bellows Falls; Jake Sanville, Lyndon.
Punter: Adam Mansfield, Mount Abraham.
Kick returner: Jeb Monier, Bellows Falls.
Honorable mention
Offensive line: Dillan Perry, Bellows Falls; Jake Moore, Bellows Falls; Peter Kamel, Bellows Falls; Charles Haynes, U-32; Andrew Gilbert, Mt. Anthony; Connor Barrett, Mount Anthony; David Doran, Fair Haven; Ryan Stoddard, Mount Abraham.
Tight end/fullback: Trevor Lussier, Lyndon; Braeden Billert, Mount Anthony; Luke Williams, Fair Haven; Willem Thurber, Brattleboro.
Running back: Harrison Gleim, Bellows Falls; Henry Beling, U-32; Ayman Naser, Mount Anthony; Luke Dudas, Lyndon; Cam Frost, Brattleboro; Caleb Barnier, Milton; Caleb Martin, Milton; Jonah DeConinck, Rice.
Wide receiver: Graham Harris, Rice; Carmelo Miceli, Mount Abraham; Tristen Evans, Brattleboro; Beau Carpenter, Mount Abraham.
Quarterback: Jon Terry, Bellows Falls; Tanner Bushee, Mount Anthony; Adam Mansfield, Mount Abraham Devin Speno, Brattleboro; Kayden Burke, Milton.
Kicker: Jeb Monier, Bellows Falls.
Defensive line: Tyler McNary, Brattleboro; Willem Thurber, Brattleboro; Henry Beling, U-32; Charles Haynes, U-32; Luke Williams, Fair Haven; Josh Williams, Fair Haven; Phil Bean, Fair Haven; Nick Cane, Milton; Dillan Perry, Bellows Falls; Patrick Barbour, Bellows Falls; Kaleb Carpenter, Mount Anthony; Ryan Stoddard, Mount Abraham; Caleb Russell, Mount Abraham.
Linebackers: Josh Curtis, Brattleboro; Charlie Clark, Brattleboro; Tim Kendall, Fair Haven; Bill Lussier, Fair Haven; Wyatt Cusanelli, Fair Haven; Caleb Martin, Milton; Caleb Barnier, Milton; Ty Samson, Rice; Jack Burns, Rice; Braeden Billert, Mount Anthony; Beau Carpenter, Mount Abraham.
Defensive back: Tate Parker, North Country; Garrett Heath, North Country; Sam Barber, Fair Haven; Carson Babbie, Fair Haven; Trey Lee, Fair Haven; Tristen Evans, Brattleboro; Cameron Comstock, U-32; Joshua Worthington, Mount Anthony; Collin Dupoise, Mount Abraham; Carmelo Miceli, Mount Abraham.
