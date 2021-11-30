The best of the best of Vermont high school football Division III athletes earned All-State honors, as recently announced by the VIFL.
Windsor and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille were the most dominant teams in the division this fall and have many athletes that made the cut.
Yellow Jackets coach Greg Balch was named Division III Coach of the Year after leading Windsor to an undefeated state championship season.
Here are the athletes that earned D-III first team, second team and honorable mention honors.
First teamQuarterback: Maison Fortin, Windsor; Sam Presch, Springfield.
Running back: Ben Gilbert, Windsor; Kenny Salls, BFA; Corey White, Woodstock; Willy Underwood, Woodstock.
Wide receiver: Robby Macri, Woodstock; Tanner Gintof, Springfield; Keegan Greeley, Mill River; Adam Shum, Mill River.
Tight end: Austin Gauld, Windsor; Connor Lopiccolo, Mill River.
Offensive line: Dalton Clifford, Windsor; Nick Bidwell, BFA; Richie Young, Windsor; Brody Hamel, BFA; Caleb Roby, Springfield; Memphis Begin, Woodstock.
Linebacker: Ben Gilbert, Windsor; Kenny Salls, BFA; Simon North, Woodstock; Austin Gauld, Windsor.
Defensive back: Corey White, Woodstock; Sam Presch, Springfield; Maison Fortin, Windsor; Travis McAllister, Windsor.
Defensive line: Richie Young, Windsor; Dalton Clifford, Windsor; Ryan Goodman, BFA; Alex Rice, Woodstock.
Returner: Ben Gilbert, Windsor.
Punter: Ryan Goodman, BFA.
Kicker: Jonathan Dexter, Windsor.
Second team
Quarterback: Colby Eaton, Woodstock; Anthony Cavalieri, Mill River.
Running back: Chris Jeffers, Springfield; Logan Worrall, Windsor; Travis McAllister, Windsor; Shaun Gibson, BFA.
Wide receiver: Luke Stocker, Springfield; Harley Vorse, MVU; Mason Boudreau, Poultney; Logan Roundy, Springfield.
Tight end: Eric Blanchard, Woodstock; Dylan Stevens-Clark, Otter Valley.
Offensive line: Chris Stearns, Springfield; Colby Hutchins, Poultney; Tanner Brutkoski, Otter Valley; Wyatt Fitzgerald, Otter Valley; Greg Tilton, Oxbow; Simon North, Woodstock.
Linebacker: Jonah Goldstein, BFA; Cody Bartlett, Woodstock; Keevon Parks, Otter Valley; Logan Worrall, Windsor.
Defensive back: Robby Macri, Woodstock; Shaun Gibson, BFA; Cooper Harvey, BFA; Tanner Gintof, Springfield.
Defensive line: Brady Diaz, Otter Valley; Kaleb Smith, Windsor; John Coleman, Otter Valley; Nick Bidwell, BFA.
Returner: Corey White, Woodstock.
Punter: Adam Shum, Mill River.
Kicker: Alex Rice, Woodstock.
Honorable mentionQuarterback: Caleb Whitney, Otter Valley; Cooper Harvey, BFA; Chase Lund, Oxbow.
Running back: Ross Badgley, Mill River; Jonah Goldstein, BFA; Keegan Batchelder, Windsor; Riley Ward, Springfield; Brooks Ruderman, Woodstock; Brady Diaz, Otter Valley; Craig Baptie, Poultney.
Wide receiver: Riley Greene, BFA; Kaleb Swett, Windsor.
Tight end: Garet Twombly, Springfield; Logan Portzman, Oxbow; Ben Knehr, Oxbow.
Offensive line: Aiden Donohue, Springfield; Cole Wright, Springfield; Jared McGee, Mill River, Alex Rice, Woodstock; Cole Tipper, MVU; Kaleb Jepson, Mill River; Robert Beaulieu, Poultney; Ashton Longe, BFA; Finn Biggie, BFA.
Linebacker: Riley Ward, Springfield; Connor Lopiccolo, Mill River; Greg Tilton, Oxbow; Teddy Munson, BFA; Taite Capman, Poultney; Gabe Wescott, Poultney; Cameron Harriman, Springfield; Luke Stocker, Springfield; Logan Portzman, Oxbow.
Defensive back: Mason Boudreau, Poultney; Keegan Greeley, Mill River; Cody Anderson, Otter Valley; Tucker Babcock, Otter Valley; Hugh Johnson, BFA; Riley Greene, BFA; Chris Jeffers, Springfield; Craig Baptie, Poultney; Adam Shum.
Defensive line: Ryan Runstein, Woodstock; Conner Dinn, Woodstock; Willy Underwood, Woodstock; Colby Hutchins, Poultney; Tim Amsden, Springfield; Chris Stearns, Springfield; Caleb Roby, Springfield; Jared McGee, Mill River; Dylan Anderson, Otter Valley, Ben Knehr, Oxbow.
Returner: Sam Presch, Springfield.
Punter: Craig Baptie, Poultney; Chase Lund, Oxbow.
Kicker: Hugh Johnson, BFA; Chase Lund, Oxbow.
