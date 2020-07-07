During recent weeks, a disturbing problem has risen up: Black Lives Matter. I put to you that the term Black Lives Matter is, in fact, racist.
How is it that violent protests, brutal willful destruction of property fixes anything? This current problem should serve as an example. This is what happens when people learn nothing.
This is what happens when people refuse to learn from the past. Keep down this path and we will have larger issues than COVID-19.
We need to do better.
Nick Searles
Rutland
