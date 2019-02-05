While the word "podcast" has been kicked around in meetings, it's not really what we are looking to do when it comes to working with the newsroom. This brief (less than 1 minute) video sets the stage for a broader conversation on when, where and how audio can be used to supplement the work being done by reporters.
