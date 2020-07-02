The cancellation of the Letter Carriers Food Drive left a lot of area food shelves worried about how they would fill the cupboards.
The annual event had been scheduled for early May but was called off early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive had been known to collect 83,000 pounds of food in the Rutland-Springfield area and was one of the biggest sources of products for small-town food shelves.
But a replacement is in the works. The National Association of Letter Carriers and United Way of Rutland County announced this week they would instead hold a “Donor Drive” through July 31. Financial contributions can be made at nalc.org/food and donors may designate specific local food shelves.
“We’re excited that we’re going to be able to help the little towns,” United Way of Rutland County executive director Caprice Hover said. “A lot of towns have food shelves that are not part of the Vermont Food Bank initiative.” Hover said United Way had been sending the smaller food shelves money, but it had only gone so far. United Way will forward donations specifically earmarked for Fair Haven Concerned, Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf, Castleton Cares, Pittsford Food Shelf, Poultney Food Shelf, West Rutland Food Shelf, Wallingford Food Shelf, Pawlet Community Church Food Shelf and Our Neighbor’s Table Food Shelf in Wells. One hundred percent of the donation will be sent to the designated shelf, organizers said.
Hover said the organization is also working on a replacement for a fundraiser that was canceled in March involving competition between area businesses to raise the most money. Hover said that county-wide discussions of meeting needs during the pandemic have pointed to the importance of maintaining the smaller food shelves as seniors in many outlying towns don’t want to — and probably shouldn’t — come into the city. She also said while supply to food shelves seems to have stabilized after troubles early in the pandemic, there is concern about a resurgence in demand if supplemental employment payments end this month.
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
