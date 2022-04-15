Dos Eses Delicious Tamales will close at the end of the month, owner Ibjar Meneses announced this week.
Meneses made the initial announcement in a video on Facebook live in which he thanked his customers for their support and said the closure was “not the end,” but he would no longer be “serving food in the city” after May 1.
Meneses said Friday he wasn’t ready to elaborate, but that he did have future plans.
“I’m not sure yet what’s going to happen,” he said. “I just feel it’s time to move on.”
Meneses said business had been decent — despite starting in the middle of the pandemic.
“The winter was definitely very slow, but it’s starting to pick back up with the spring,” he said. “It’s not a financial decision.”
Meneses arrived in Rutland as a volunteer minister at Light of the World Church. The church already sold tamales as a regular fundraiser and Meneses, who was born in Mexico and grew up eating tamales, said he learned to make the dish after coming to Vermont. He branched out into catering before opening the Strongs Avenue restaurant in June. Dos Eses quickly created a buzz with its tacos, served on fresh scratch-made tortillas.
The restaurant was started with the help of a $5,000 business microgrant from the Rutland Redevelopment Authority’s Business Incentive Assistance Program. The grant program has existed for several years. Alderman Michael Talbott, chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee, said that the board lacks data on the program’s success rate.
“I don’t know that we’ve been tracking them, but it has come up and is something I’ve been talking about with other aldermen,” he said.
Talbott said that there is a pending referral to his committee on the subject that he discovered after new Board President Michael Doenges requested that the committee chairs take an inventory of outstanding referrals.
“I think that’s something we need to look at — the BIAP program and whether that money is being spent in the best way,” he said.
Talbott said he was a fan of Dos Eses, and it reminded him of the the Mexican food he got growing up in Southern California.
