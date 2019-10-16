The timeline for the proposed downtown hotel has been pushed back a year.
DEW Construction announced plans in 2018 to buy the former Rutland Herald property on Wales Street — including the downtown parking pit that was once the site of the Berwick Hotel — and redevelop it as a hotel. The project was dependent on a New Market Tax Credit, which the developers said earlier this year they believed they had secured. DEW met with city officials in May to get feedback on preliminary design concepts for the hotel.
Pete Kelly, DEW’s vice president of business development, said Wednesday that there were ultimately some timing issues with the tax credit and that their application had to be pushed back to the next funding round.
“We had received an indication of interest from the New Market Tax Credit people and a likely award but the timing ... did not sync up,” Kelly said. “We expect to hear in the first quarter of 2020. ... It’s part of the funding cycle and the evaluation process is a competitive environment.”
Kelly said his conversations with the administrators of the New Market Tax Credit — a federal program aimed at stimulating development in low-income communities — had been positive and he was confident regarding the next funding round.
Kelly said DEW has yet to reach a deal with an “operator” — the hotel chain that will actually run the hotel — but that they still expected to work with Marriott.
“Either a Residence Inn or a Fairfield is the thinking,” he said.
When the Mitchell family sold the Rutland Herald in 2016, the family retained ownership of the Wales Street property that housed the newspaper — the Herald has since moved to Grove Street.
Rob Mitchell said Wednesday that they had planned to close the sale of the property in August, but were waiting on the next funding round alongside DEW.
“It’s not like the building is going anywhere,” Mitchell said.
The plans presented in May involved a 4- or 5-story building with roughly 120 units, catering primarily to guests seeking a 3- to 9-night stay.
