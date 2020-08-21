All sorts of rumors about the demise of downtown have been greatly exaggerated, according to Downtown Rutland Partnership Steve Peters.
"I don't think anyone's doing great," Peters said. "People seem to be surviving or adapting."
Peters said that while rumors about business closures downtown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic abound, most have yet to materialize.
"I've heard different things, but nothing has proven to be true when talking to people," he said.
Which is not to say downtown Rutland hasn't lost any business during the pandemic. Peters noted that Ruff Life Coffee Shop closed permanently, but also said that a spa called Glow Aesthetics is already poised to take over the Center Street location. He said a new bar is preparing to open in the former Hideaway Tavern location, and a bar called The Angler Pub just opened this week in the spot that most recently held Union Jack's.
Mary Wright, who opened the Angler with her son, Ryan Patch, said they did have second thoughts about opening in the middle of the pandemic, but only briefly.
"It's like a shake of the dice," she said. "Somebody's got to do something for downtown."
Wright said the fishing-themed bar offers pub food and has done strong business in its first week.
Another vacant storefront is being filled by one of its neighbors. Alison McCullough is expanding her Center Street real estate office into the former Frogs & Lilypads location. McCullough, who relocated downtown from Woodstock Avenue four years ago, said the spot has been a boon.
"There's vision," she said. "When I'm not around or my agents are not around, there's people walking by."
Real estate is one sector of the Vermont economy that's done well during the pandemic. McCullough said business is "bananas."
Peters said there also seems to be more tourist traffic downtown.
"People have been making comments that there are a lot of out-of-staters coming into shops for the first time or coming downtown," he said. "We've seen a lot of out-of-state plates. ... On the one hand, it's kind of concerning. On the other hand, stores need the business."
The pandemic has driven the partnership to pivot away from its usual summer events toward new types of cross-promotion. They issued "passports" shoppers can get stamped at local business, entering them in a drawing once enough stamps are collected.
"We have a thousand of those passports out," he said.
Peters also described a recent promotion at Fruition, where shoppers were entered to win a "day out" package that included a visit to a salon, dinner and a new outfit.
"It was nice because she included several different businesses in it," Peters said of Fruition owner Rebecca Buonadonnna. "It was a good way to partner."
