The actions of an alert pharmacy manager at a Walgreens in West Rutland in October resulted in charges being filed against an unusual suspect in a case of alleged theft of pharmaceutical drugs: The man driving the drug delivery van.
Wade Comeau, 30, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of prescription drug fraud and a misdemeanor count of petty larceny.
Comeau was released without bail.
The charges against Comeau were based on an affidavit written by Detective Michael Warren, as the detective for the Office of Professional Regulation, or OPR, for the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office.
Warren said a report was made to the OPR on Oct. 25 about a bottle missing from the West Rutland Walgreens which contained 100 doses of oxycodone, an opioid-based pain-relief medication. An update was reported by the pharmacy manager from the West Rutland store on Nov. 7.
The manager told Warren during a Nov. 12 interview that on Oct. 21, the pharmacy was expecting a delivery of controlled substances which she said was usually contained in a tote bag, or “tote,” tied up with white straps.
The manager said the tote wasn’t part of the first delivery on Oct. 21. She told Warren she went to the parking lot and saw Comeau just backing out of his parking spot when she approached him and asked about the tote. She said he opened the van and looked around but told her he didn’t see anything else for Walgreens, the affidavit said.
About two hours later, Comeau returned to the store with the tote. The manager said she found medications inside but a bottle of oxycodone was missing. She said she realized the next day the tote was secured with zip ties and not white straps.
On Oct. 22, the Lebanon, New Hampshire, police investigated a report of possible employee theft made by Granite State Shuttle Service. The Lebanon police spoke to Comeau, a driver for the company, about the report, which was made based on the missing bottle of oxycodone.
Warren said he went to Lebanon to speak with Comeau on Dec. 23. He said he explained to Comeau that he was not under arrest and didn’t need to speak with Warren.
The affidavit said Comeau told Warren he was aware of the incident and had been fired from his job because of it, but he denied taking the pain medication. Comeau said he had taken a short nap in his van because he wasn’t feeling well and assumed someone opened the back door of the van, which he said doesn’t lock, and took the bottle of pills.
“I then asked Mr. Comeau to listen to what he was saying,” Warren wrote in the affidavit. “I said, ‘So you’re telling me that you pulled over to park and in 10 minutes, while you were sleeping, someone looking to steal drugs just happened to drive by, see your van, know there were drugs inside, know the back door was unlocked, know you were a sound sleeper, open the back door, open up one of the totes that was strapped shut, take one bottle of medication and close up the tote with zip ties when they were done, all without you waking up.’ Mr. Comeau said, ‘Yeah, I guess,’” Warren wrote in the affidavit.
Warren said he told Comeau the story didn’t make sense and “the probability of that scenario actually occurring was extremely unlikely.” He said he asked Comeau to tell the truth and Comeau allegedly agreed.
“Mr. Comeau said he had been in a relationship with a woman for the past five years who had recently ended her relationship with him. Mr. Comeau said he was having a hard time dealing with the sudden change in his life and he was looking for a way to ‘numb the pain,’” Warren wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Comeau admitted to taking the bottle of oxycodone. He said it was the only time he had taken medication from one of his deliveries.
“Mr. Comeau said of the 100 pills he took, he used about 75 of them, and he sold about 25 of them. Mr. Comeau said he sold the 25 pills to help pay for his next purchase of heroin that was going to keep him going,” Warren said in the affidavit.
If convicted of the charges against him, Comeau could be sentenced to up to three years in jail.
