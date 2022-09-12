September marks a month of change and reflection in downtown Rutland. Despite the often warm daytime temperatures, the days grow increasingly shorter. Mornings feel brisker, and food and drink purveyors are starting to roll out pumpkin spice everything — a declaration to us all that it’s time to unpack our sweaters and spiced-apple candles.
Before we trade our flower pots for corn stalks, we like to give summer one last nod of appreciation. Summer 2022 in downtown Rutland held some great successes. The Friday Night Live concert series brought thousands of people to Center Street to enjoy free live music. Masala Corner and Last Cup Café opened, bringing folks more tasty and convenient offerings downtown. Amtrak expanded service for commuters from Burlington to New York City and was celebrated in kind with the community enjoying music, food and the company of others. If summer had a theme, it would be community.
As the Downtown Rutland Partnership turns its attention to fall and even winter, the theme of community is still in the front of our minds. That’s why we are excited to be able to offer more events through the rest of the year and highlight some additional happenings occurring in our historical district.
A quintessential fall event, the Rutland Halloween Parade returns to downtown the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29. This famous Rutland Recreation and Parks Department event has become a staple in our community and has been sorely missed in the wake of COVID-19. Excitement is high as people recall some of their favorite floats from years past. People eagerly wait to see what creations and themes will visit downtown streets this October.
Next on the agenda, a Sip and Shop will take place downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. The event will combine Vermont beverage and food producers with participating downtown businesses to offer a memorable night. Attendees will be able to visit more than a dozen stops where they’ll have a chance to shop at local businesses, taste something new and enjoy the social scene. This event will provide the perfect opportunity for you to get ahead on your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses.
Holiday happenings will continue with a Holiday Stroll, Holiday Window Contest and downtown’s annual Tree Lighting.
Outside of events, the Downtown Rutland Partnership remains busy as it continuously looks for traditional as well as creative ways of supporting our community.
Recently unveiled, our downtown way-finding signs have been well received. They provide easy-to-follow directions for pedestrians as they navigate our walkable district.
Also improving the pedestrian experience, our Streetscape Coordinator Ian Bard has been hard at work with beautification projects, including filling in empty tree pits with stone. Recently as part of orientation, Castleton University students helped with streetscaping projects, which included weeding, painting the Center Street crosswalk, painting meters, removing litter and more.
Working further with CU, a video production intern will join the partnership in the near future to highlight events, downtown businesses and provide informational videos for the public as needed. A heavier showcasing of downtown businesses through mixed media is one strategy we're embracing to strengthen business development and support.
Additionally, the Downtown Rutland Partnership has received a grant from the Vermont Downtown Coalition for a community report. The Community360 report — which includes community-wide demographics, commerce data including supply and demand leakage, housing and transportation data — will help our organization better understand the current socioeconomic landscape. This will ultimately provide a better blueprint for our organization to provide tailored support for existing businesses and businesses looking to establish themselves downtown.
Strengthening our business development has consisted of a multi-pronged approach, beginning with the reimagining of our staffing. Brian Budrow was recently hired as an events and business development and support manager.
You may know Brian from VMS Construction or GreenSpell Plant Shop. Whichever setting you may know him from, you’d know how passionate he is about community development. In the events and business development and support role, Brian will be working closely with businesses in the special benefits district. He will play a critical role in connecting downtown businesses to the tools, information and resources they may need to thrive.
Our autumn downtown business landscape reflects the season. There is transition and there is beauty. Businesses coming to downtown, like West Street Grille and Mindful Monkey continue to make progress toward opening; the Hub CoWorks space is coming to life; Mountain Girl Cannabis plans to open its doors next month to the community; and there are many more exciting initiatives taking place with new announcements being routinely declared.
Circling back to my initial thought, September is a month of reflection, a month of transitions and change. It is bittersweet to see summer come to a close, but we’re fully embracing the beginning of some exciting business chapters in Downtown Rutland."
Tiffany Saltis, Executive Director, Downtown Rutland Partnership.
