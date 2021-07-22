Downtown business owners are trying to find a way to make Center Street what all of them want.
The Downtown Rutland Partnership is holding a series of meetings with property owners — the next in slated for Aug. 9 — on the future of the street based on a number of designs generated through the Rutland Redevelopment Authority. Ideas range from making the temporary summer configuration with wider sidewalks — now in use for the second year — permanent, to alternate parking configurations and making the street one-way.
"They are going over the past designs that have been presented and getting input on what people like and dislike about it,' DRP Executive Director Nikki Hindman said. "We had a variety of feedback on closing and/or not closing Center Street."
Proposals to close Center Street to vehicular traffic and make it a pedestrian zone akin to Church Street in Burlington come up every few years and frequently face stiff opposition from downtown shop owners. Hindman and others said that could be changing.
"Some of our new businesses want to see the street closed, but they literally haven't opened their businesses yet," she said. ""They're not speaking from experience."
One business still dead set against a closure is Phoenix Books, according to manager William Notte.
"When the pandemic closed down in-person shopping, the thing that allowed Phoenix Books to survive was curbside pickup," Notte said. "We still have a contingent of our customers who, either to play it safe or because they're elderly and like the convenience, like to do curbside pickup."
Even with pandemic restrictions lifted in Vermont, Notte said curbside pickup is now an essential part of the store's business model at all its locations.
"If I can't have people in front of the store, I lose a huge amount of customers to Amazon," he said. "I don't want to sound like I'm banging the drum for no change whatsoever. We have been talking about making Center Street more pedestrian friendly for years."
Jay Sabataso, owner of Taso on Center, said he thinks a hybrid solution could satisfy people like Notte and those who think downtown Rutland could be more like downtown Burlington — closing the street to vehicle traffic each night at 5 p.m.
"For the most part, (stores) close at 5 p.m. anyway," Sabataso said. "Closing after that could allow a pedestrian zone. ... It doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing scenario. It has to be consistent and safe."
Sabataso said there were a number of ways to tweak the idea in response to different concerns — such as allowing one-hour drop-off and pick-up zones before and after shows at the Paramount theatre — and other communities had models the city could emulate. He said the pedestrian zone could be used for a wide variety of events, such as children's activities and outdoor movie nights.
"We need to do something," he said. "For 30 years, we've been talking about this. There are more businesses open to the idea. The climate has changed. The players have changed. You can definitely have a compromise here."
