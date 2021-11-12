BURLINGTON — A Rutland man, who is facing criminal charges in state and federal court in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend at a local motel, is due in U.S. District Court next week to determine whether he should be sent back to prison after apparently testing positive for drug use, court records and officials said.
The defense for Kahliq Richardson, 18, contests the findings and petitioned to have an independent lab in Rutland run a new test to determine possible drug use. It showed negative results on Nov. 4.
“The defendant denies the use of any illegal substances,” defense lawyer Mark A. Kaplan said in a four-page response filed Friday afternoon.
Federal prosecutors have asked that Richardson’s pre-trial release be revoked based on a U.S. Probation Office report about positive drug tests.
Richardson had positive tests for codeine on Oct. 12, THC on a sweat patch worn during the week of Oct. 20-27 and fentanyl during a urine test on Monday, according to federal court records.
Kaplan said he believes that essentially false positive results are responsible for the three affirmative tests.
He said the Oct. 12 codeine finding was followed the next day by a negative test. Kaplan said he believed that if there really had been codeine it would also have shown the next day. There have been no presence of codeine in any other subsequent tests, he said.
Kaplan said his client was prescribed a drug by a doctor and that a recent health article indicated the substance can lead to false positive drug tests.
He also questioned why THC, which can stay in a person’s system for a month, showed in a patch in late October, but failed to display in the tests in early November.
Kaplan said Richardson’s final drug test was Wednesday and was negative — hurting the claim of a positive for fentanyl two days earlier.
Kaplan proposed to the court continuing next week’s hearing for 30 to 60 days to allow Richardson to participate in additional drug testing. His client is willing to be tested at least once a week at Evergreen in Rutland or as directed by his probation officer, Kaplan wrote.
Attempts to get a comment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office before deadline were unsuccessful.
Kaplan had to petition the court to allow for the independent drug test in Rutland because his client is restricted to remain at home for the most part.
The U.S. Probation Office said an independent drug test did not fall into the excuses the court had allowed for him to leave home. Kaplan said the test was needed to show Richardson never used any illegal substances. He told the court that Terrance Richardson, the defendant’s father, would accompany him.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III agreed to modify the release conditions for the test.
Sessions had agreed on Sept. 9 to release Richardson on strict conditions, including that he remain within the two units of a duplex on River Street in which his divorced parents live. The judge did allow Richardson to participate in a drug treatment program at Crossroads in Essex.
Richardson has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of Jonah Pandiani, 19, at the Quality Inn on South Main Street on April 3. Police said Richardson reported he had been using crack cocaine just before the shooting. He was released on state conditions on April 5.
Richardson was arrested a few hours later by federal authorities on two felony charges: illegal possession of a firearm by a known drug user and unlawful possession of the firearm in violation of a relief from abuse order obtained by his former girlfriend. A grand jury indicted him on the drug/gun charge only.
He has pleaded not guilty in federal court.
It is unknown what impact the possible positive drug test case will have on his release from state court.
Attempts to reach State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy were unsuccessful. While defendants released in federal court are routinely told they are subject to arrest if they commit any new crimes, some state judges have shied away in recent years from directing defendants to remain crime-free while released from court pending trial.
