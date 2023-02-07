Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 31F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 31F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.