Soon, it will be Vermont’s turn.
Supporters of abortion rights won a surprising victory this week in one of the most conservative states in the country. In Kansas, voters resoundingly rejected a constitutional amendment that would have let state legislators ban or significantly restrict abortion.
The defeat of the ballot referendum was the most telling demonstration yet of a political backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision that had protected abortion rights.
The decisive margin — 59% to 41%, with about 95% of the votes counted as of Wednesday afternoon — came as a surprise to many after frenzied campaigns with both sides pouring millions into advertising and polling.
Here at home, voters will have the chance this November to vote on a constitutional amendment — Proposition 5 — that would add an Article 22 to Section I of the state’s guiding document: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
A vote “Yes” means that one supports the constitutional amendment; a vote “No” means that one opposes the constitutional amendment.
Last month, Republican Gov. Phil Scott formally proclaimed that the constitutional amendment would appear on the general election ballot.
“Vermont has a long tradition of supporting a woman’s right to choose. These decisions are deeply personal and belong between a woman and her health care provider, free from government interference,” he said at the time. “In Vermont, we solidified the right to choose in law, and now Vermonters have the opportunity to further protect that right in our constitution. It is more important than ever to make sure the women in our state have the right to make their own decisions about their health, bodies and their futures. In light of the recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, I thank members of the General Assembly and other advocates for their foresight and work to bring this question to the November ballot.”
Scott, who is seeking re-election at the same time, has come under fire from anti-abortion groups, as well as members of his party and base, for allowing the amendment to be put before voters at all.
For this week, however, all eyes are on Kansas.
The vote, three months before the midterm elections, was the first time American voters weighed in directly on the issue of abortion since the Supreme Court decision.
According to The New York times, “The referendum, watched closely by national figures on both sides of the abortion debate, took on added importance because of Kansas’ location, abutting states where abortion is already banned in nearly all cases. More than $12 million has been spent on advertising, split about evenly between the two camps. The amendment, had it passed, would have removed abortion protections from the State Constitution and paved the way for legislators to ban or restrict abortions.”
According to the Times, Kansas has a history of voting for governors of both parties. Its voters almost always backs Republicans for president — Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 was a notable exception. It is a largely white state and many Kansans identify as Christians, with a sizable evangelical constituency.
The paper also noted that Roman Catholic Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, has long been a hero to many conservative Catholics for his ardent opposition to abortion, contraception and gay marriage.
The push for an amendment in Kansas was rooted in a 2019 ruling by the state Supreme Court that struck down some abortion restrictions and found that the right to an abortion was guaranteed by the State Constitution. That decision infuriated Republicans, who had spent years passing abortion restrictions and campaigning on the issue. They used their supermajorities in the Legislature last year to place the issue on the 2022 ballot, the Times reported Wednesday.
The issue is highly charged here, as well.
With contested elections taking shape for November, voter turnout is expected to be high. It is believed that more voters likely will mean Vermont, too, will support “Prop 5.”
Vermont was not first in the nation this time. But it seems poised to join the ranks of conservative Kansas in taking the next steps toward personal reproductive autonomy. We can get behind that.
