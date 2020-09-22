Backing Terenzini I recently received a very impressive mailer from Rep. Terenzini's opponent. A lot of promises. The commonality of the opposition party is to not respond to messages. Many messages to Sen. Hooker have gone unanswered; not one response in two years. Is that positive representation? I think not. Rep Terenzini's record of constituent representation is built on trust, past experience and results. It remains to be seen what the opponent's track record will produce, if that opportunity becomes available to her. Recently, a voter commented about that very thing, in Tom's favor. I will repeat: Why put that in jeopardy? Rep. Terenzini is one of the most responsive legislators in that place. He has my vote, for sure. Please vote Nov. 3 -- the safest way to keep the sanctity of your vote, is to hand carry your ballot to the polls on Election Day. Vote. James Hall lives in Center Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
