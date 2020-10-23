Backing Williams Mr. Williams states, “We need to fix Vermont from the local level up to the state legislature. More accountability on spending, reduce property taxes and put in place a balanced budget amendment. No more holding legislators hostage at the end of session because of budget voting.” Vote Williams for Senate. Gail Gillam lives in Clarendon. Paid Political Endorsement

