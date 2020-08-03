Endorsing Pat Winburn I am voting for Pat Winburn for Governor because he will effectively deal with the issues facing Vermont. Vermont’s aging population demographic is a major problem for our state. We must give talented younger people a reason to live in Vermont, and talented young Vermonters a reason to stay here. Pat advocates affordable childcare, a $15 minimum wage, universal health care, and a green economy. These issues are important and necessary for the younger generations we need to attract to and keep in Vermont. I have known Pat for more than 30 years. He is a problem-solver who gets things done. I urge you to vote for Pat Winburn for Governor because he will make a positive difference for Vermonters, present and future. Rob McClallen lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement

