Endorsing Pat Winburn I am voting for Pat Winburn for Governor because he will effectively deal with the issues facing Vermont. Vermont’s aging population demographic is a major problem for our state. We must give talented younger people a reason to live in Vermont, and talented young Vermonters a reason to stay here. Pat advocates affordable childcare, a $15 minimum wage, universal health care, and a green economy. These issues are important and necessary for the younger generations we need to attract to and keep in Vermont. I have known Pat for more than 30 years. He is a problem-solver who gets things done. I urge you to vote for Pat Winburn for Governor because he will make a positive difference for Vermonters, present and future. Rob McClallen lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.