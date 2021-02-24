Ettori for mayor March 2 may be the most important city election you'll ever have the opportunity to cast a vote in. Our next mayor will face the significant challenge of leading us out of the pandemic and guiding Rutland forward. We need a mayor who is well-informed and unafraid to take bold action. Someone that can identify opportunities to help our community thrive. A mayor that places collaboration above all else and understands that we can do more together. For these reasons, I believe there is no one more equipped than Chris Ettori. Chris has demonstrated countless times that he is not afraid to ask the tough questions or to make the difficult decisions. He is fiscally responsible, a committed steward of the taxpayers' money. His understanding of our community's finite resources drives Chris to invest wisely and look for collaborative opportunities. I am confident that as mayor Chris will continue to lean into the local partnerships he has cultivated, as well as build new relationships that reach far beyond the limits of Rutland City. Beyond his fiscally responsible approach to government, Chris fully embodies the spirit of collaboration. Chris seeks opportunities to build synergy, whether it be through the work he has done as part of Project Vision or the way he connects new members of the community to existing resources. Chris possesses an uncanny ability to not only see all of the moving parts but to understand how they fit together. He is successful at this because he is engaged and is always seeking to obtain more information. I am fully confident that Chris is the right person to lead us toward a stronger, more economically sound community, a community that works for all of us. Please join me in supporting Chris Ettori for mayor. Matt Whitcomb lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.