Ettori for Mayor Dear Rutland Community: I want to take the opportunity to endorse Chris Ettori for mayor of Rutland. Chris is a visionary, a great leader and inspires action. In 2010, Chris encouraged me to attend a meeting about starting a children’s museum in Rutland. I went to the meeting and because of his encouragement it led me to become the first executive director of Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum. He inspired me to get involved in my community. I admire the way he sees the big picture while listening to everyone around him and considering all of the points of view. I do not know anyone who cares more about Rutland. Chris’ collaborative style of leadership will bring many people to the table to transform challenges into opportunities. Chris is the perfect leader to create an even more vibrant Rutland community. Myra Peffer lives in East Haven, Connecticut. Paid Political Endorsement
