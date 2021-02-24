Ettori for mayor Like many, I watched the Rutland Mayoral Forum on economic development. Among the hopefuls, one set themself apart. Alderman Chris Ettori. He was well prepared, dignified in his responses, respectful of his opposition, and purposeful in his message. He has the chops to go toe-to-toe with anyone with whom he disagrees. Not for sport, but in the spirit of collaboration, knowing full well that good ideas become great with open, honest dialogue. Experience has taught him that. Humility is why it works. But that’s not what stood out the most for me. Alderman Ettori planted his flag on the hill of diversity and inclusion. Emphasizing the positive impact that people with varied backgrounds and lived experiences have on strengthening the bedrock of any community. Cultural diversity will enhance Rutland’s vibrancy, resilience, adaptability, and quality of life. These are things the world already knows. Today, one in 10 global citizens is a migrant, leaving their country of origin for economic opportunity. Immigration to the U.S. tripled in the last 30 years, and Americans have benefited tremendously from this influx of talent. Between now and 2050, almost 90% of the U.S. population growth will be people of color. Every interaction today is cross-cultural. In fact, navigating difference is becoming the signature professional skill of the 21st century. Racial and ethnic diversity is the quality of cultural heterogeneity most lacking in Rutland. We need to re-imagine Rutland in the global landscape, and Alderman Ettori gets that. “Let me be crystal clear,” he said. “Diversity is critically important to the health of our community.” We should elect future leaders who are dissatisfied with the status quo. Alderman Ettori acknowledges his privilege and vows to engage conversation and prioritize policy around this vital issue. Alderman Ettori has my vote for Mayor of Rutland. Jennifer Scott lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
