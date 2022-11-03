Vermonters deserve to know clearly what we are voting on. Prop 5 is: 1. Vague. It promotes litigation, parent vs parent or even a minor. So vague, one could argue for cloning someday. 2. Not Roe v Wade: Proponents are wrong. It has no such language or balancing test; arguably supports late-term abortions which Vermonters oppose. 3. Unnecessary: Vermont law already provides what proponents want. 4. Does not belong in the Vermont Constitution: First state to oppose slavery and uphold voting rights would amend this 200-year-old-plus document to arguably promote disunity and medical uncertainty, while binding all future generations to its provisions; however, they may work out in the future. 5. Dangerous uncertainty: This vague proposition, unlike existing law arguably opens up (for courts and not the people to decide) the most important decison(s) on who lives, and who decides that. Individuals who learn of a single, predicted medical "defect?" The state? If you do not like the current law, work with your legislators to amend it and grant future citizens their right to the same. Kevin Doering Randolph Center
