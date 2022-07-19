For Balint Becca Balint, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, was a successful middle school teacher for 15 years—and loved it. If you’ve ever taught middle school, you know it takes a special feel for people, a high emotional IQ, passionate conviction, and most of all, an even temperament. When Becca jokes wryly that many of the politicians she’s met are a lot like middle schoolers, those of us who have taught in those trenches (and who’ve raised teens, and who remember their own middle school years vividly) really get it. That’s a lot of people, and may be part of why Balint is pulling ahead in polls and endorsements. In today’s politics, you don’t get unanimously elected as president of Vermont’s state senate as Balint did unless you have the skills, experience and personality that lets you reach across the aisle to work with those of differing views. Time and again, Balint has proven she can do that, like when she delivered on a strong housing bill, or helped strengthen reproductive freedom in Vermont. We need a representative who has actually worked to deliver legislation, not someone who has held a ceremonial position only. Most Vermonters are so sick of the polarization and dysfunction of politics on the federal level, we long for candidates who can act like grown-ups and work together—candidates like Balint. She is wonderfully articulate, sincere in her convictions, compassionate and honest. This is someone who will look you right in the eyes and listen to you. She thinks fast on her feet and responds straightforwardly. She’ll go to bat for her constituents, and that means all of us, across the party divide. Becca’s is the fresh, bright, experienced voice we need to represent Vermont in the U.S. Congress. Megan Randall North Pownal Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.