For Branagan Carolyn Branagan offers a positive option for voters over incumbent Beth Pearce for state treasurer. The state's two significant pension systems - one for teachers and the other for state employees - are grossly underfunded. In 2012 both of these systems were underfunded by about $3 billion. Now, eight years later, these systems are nearly $5 billion underwater. The stock market has been very good since 2016, so investment returns are not the problem. It's the increasing costs of these systems, that current state and employee contributions cannot meet, that are causing this state debt to grow. As a former municipal treasurer I know pension reform can and should be done. I worked with Rutland's mayors, Board of Aldermen, and Pension Board to implement a plan to eliminate the city's pension underfunding in less than 15 years. Since its inception the plan has resulted in steady reductions to the city's pension underfunding. Ms. Pearce has told us for eight years that she is fixing the problem but the unabated growth in this state debt demonstrates otherwise. The size of this debt relative to the state's economy is now affecting our bond rating. She simply isn't doing the job. We cannot hope for things to change if we elect the same people who continue to disappoint us. The state of Vermont needs a state treasurer who will reflect our values of fiscal prudence. Carolyn Branagan understands this issue as a former lawmaker and has demonstrated the ability to work across the aisle. It will take the commitment of a Vermonter like Carolyn to solve this huge problem which is our state's greatest financial risk. Wendy Wilton lives in Milton. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.