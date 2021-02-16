For Chioffi Rutland Town has had a long history of being very well lead and managed. Some of this history can be credited to Don Chioffi, who has served as selectman multiple times over the years. He is a definite part of that history. Please vote on March 2 for Don Chioffi for select board in Rutland Town., James Hall lives in Center Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement

