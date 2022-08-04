For Copeland Hanzas As we head toward the primaries, one concern I have is that attention is focused so heavily on the race for U.S. Representative that information about candidates for important state offices is not as easy to find. One such contest is that for Secretary of State, which is an open race without an incumbent. I strongly endorse Sarah Copeland Hanzas for Vermont Secretary of State. During my time in the legislature Sarah has chaired the House Government Operations Committee. With this wealth of experience, Sarah is uniquely poised to hit the ground running on her first day in office, while bringing a fresh perspective to the position. While it is not as high profile as some other state-wide offices, the Secretary of State’s role is vital to Vermont’s business community. The Secretary of State also has the most important job in our entire state: ensuring that Vermont’s elections are fair and open to all. I encourage my fellow Vermonters to join me in voting for Sarah Copeland Hanzas for Secretary of State. She is a confident, intelligent woman and she will serve us well in this crucial role. Rep. William Notte Rutland Paid Political Endorsement
