Mike Doenges, Vision, Compassion, and Leadership for Rutland I am excited to support Michael Doenges for mayor of Rutland City. Mike and his family have deep ties to Rutland. He grew up and started his career here. Now he and his wife are raising their family here. As Mayor, Mike will have the benefit of local experience as an involved citizen, business owner, and an elected official. I serve on the board of directors of the MINT, Rutland’s Maker Space, with Mike. I am impressed with the enthusiasm he brings to meetings, and the compassion he demonstrates for the staff and volunteers that keep the MINT going. Mike is always ready to jump in and help, especially with projects involving media and communications. Mike has nurtured a life-long passion for radio. As a teenager, he worked at Catamount Radio here in Rutland. He learned the skills required to be an effective on-air voice and behind-the-scenes producer. These skills serve him well today. He communicates clearly and succinctly about complex topics in a way that makes his listeners feel engaged and informed without being overwhelmed. If you have ever seen him handle a long session of comments ‘Outside the Rail’ at a Board of Alderman meeting, you have seen these skills in action. Mike is a Rutland City business owner and real-estate investor. His co-working space on Killington Avenue has grown steadily since it opened in 2018. From this experience, Mike has a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing businesses owners in Rutland City. His leadership will help create a welcoming business climate to support existing and new entrepreneurs. Mike is the right person to lead our city at this moment in time. He has the deep ties and connections to draw on the strength and resiliency of the long-term residents of our city, as well as the outside perspective to connect with new residents who are moving to Rutland and building their lives here. Mike can communicate to both groups clearly and effectively, bring people together to serve, and lead with vision and compassion. Rutland needs an engaged mayor with a clear vision who can capitalize on Rutland's progress and bring us to the next level. Join me in voting for Mike on Town Meeting Day, March 7. John Atwood Rutland Paid Political Endorsement
