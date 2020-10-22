For Greg Cox I recently drank my last glass of Thomas Dairy milk. It was sad to hear this local business with a long history in Rutland Town was closing. In addition, the pandemic and outbreaks of COVID-19 at faraway food processing plants in the Midwest have highlighted the critical importance of a strong and vibrant local food economy. On a more positive note, we have another opportunity for the local agricultural economy. Greg Cox of Boardman Hill Farm is running to represent Rutland County in the Vermont Senate. I’ve known Greg Cox for many years as a farmers market customer and volunteer for the Vermont Farmers Food Center (VFFC). Mr. Cox is a visionary in terms of expanding our local food economy, having co-founded the Rutland Area Farm and Food Link (RAFFL), Winters Farmers Market and VFFC facility. Greg has a very collaborative approach to leading. He works directly with farmers, local businesses and volunteers. While politicians show up for ribbon cutting events, Greg has put in the sweat equity. As we’re currently in a recession and a pandemic, I think back over a decade ago, after the Great Recession, when the Rutland Winter Farmers Market started behind the Food Co-op. While the local economy struggled, the bright spot was the Winter Farmers Market. People came downtown each Saturday to buy local food, and some began to visit the local coffee shop and other nearby businesses. Greg Cox's vision was realized. The Winter Farmers Market helped grow our local economy. Today, Greg Cox's vision for local agriculture has expanded to include working with other senators in neighboring Bennington and Addison counties, in order to further grow the local food economy in western Vermont. Join me in voting for Greg Cox for Vermont Senate. Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.