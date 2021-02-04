For Langlois The Rutland City Assessor's job will require someone with a lot of ambition, who has an understanding of real estate fundamentals, likes to deal with challenging tasks, and is knowledgeable of the property record system. Katie is a hard-working person, most capable of doing this job. She already has the knowledge and understanding of much of the city assessor position. I first met Katie 24 years ago when she came to the Town of Rutland Listers office as an employee for Ryan Smith and Carbine, where she worked doing title searches for all types of properties. In 2002, she obtained her Real Estate Sales License and has continued her work in the real estate field. Her career has been one of working for real estate companies, law firms and for her father, Attorney E. Patrick Burke. As the city 's Collections & Account Clerk, she has been instrumental in completing many tax sales and collection letters for lien holders, managing the bankruptcy case files and filed small claims cases in court. This work was originally handled by outside firms until Katie took it over. She is familiar with the Rutland City grand list, which is a key component of the city assessor's appraisal program. I myself am familiar with the City of Rutland Real Estate and Personal Property systems in the assessor’s office, and I believe that Katie is the most qualified person to do this job. Katie has the skills and ability to deal with the Rutland City population in doing this highly important job. The city would be fortunate to have Katie as the city assessor, as she will continue to be a valuable employee who will serve the city for many years to come. Howard Burgess is the chairman of the Board of Listers for the Town of Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
