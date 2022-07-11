For Molly Gray I am a Vermont public school teacher and I am voting for Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray for Congress. You should, too. While Gray went against party leadership to support Vermont State Teachers’ and State Employees’ pensions, Senate Pro-Tempore Becca Balint aligned herself with Speaker Krowinski and Treasurer Pearce. Their plan, which was overwhelmingly rejected by rank-and-file union members, required teachers and state employees to work longer hours, contribute more, and take out less in order to correct decades of the governing board’s poor investments. You can imagine my surprise when I read Balint boast of her “track record of getting things done” in the Seven Days voter guide. Neither did Balint support VSCS and UVM faculty and staff representation on their pension’s governing board, despite it being Balint’s job as Pro-tempore to prioritize this work and lead her party over the finish line. Instead, this did not happen. Despite a Democratic majority in both chambers, this bill died. Gray has congressional experience, experience as an attorney, and experience in international affairs. As lieutenant governor, she has reached out to all corners of the state to hear Vermonters’ concerns. Listening is an important skill; In Washington, we don’t need more talking heads taking credit for and/or diminishing other people’s work. I vote for actions not words; for the person who takes brave stands, especially when it costs them political capital to do so; for the leader who has shown the will to buck leadership and stand up for Vermont’s working families. Liz Filskov is a 17-year Vermont public school teacher and VTNEA member. She has worked as an education issues' organizer and lobbyist with the Rights & Democracy Project and served on the VSCS Faculty Federation. She lives in Wallingford. Paid Political Endorsement
