For Molly Gray I am writing in support of Molly Gray to represent us in Vermont’s sole seat in Congress. Molly currently serves as our lieutenant governor and although I’m saddened to see her leave this position, I’m delighted that she’s running for Congress. And who better to serve in Washington than one who has worked as a staff member in Congress? Molly has spent nearly a half-decade working in and with Congress as a congressional aide to Congressman Welch and in Congressional Affairs with the International Committee of the Red Cross. She knows how Congress works, she knows the legislative process, she knows how to meet constituent needs. We can’t risk this seat or losing the majority in the House. Molly’s run and won statewide, and with our support she’ll do it again. Please join me in supporting Molly Gray for Congress. Bob Stannard Manchester Center Paid Political Endorsement
