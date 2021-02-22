For Neary I am honored and pleased to support Devon Neary for alderman and let me tell you why. I have known Devon and his family for a long time. I worked with his dad, Peter Neary, in the State’s Attorneys Office for many years. Devon’s mom, Julie Neary, was a school board member for over 20 years. The Neary family has served their community with incredible dedication. Devon is a person of character, energy and determination to move Rutland City forward. Residents have had enough of status quo, more of the same. It’s time for a change. Devon brings his experience from working for the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. His work on the Center Street Pilot Project demonstrates his ability to work well with others. Rutland City needs Devon Neary, and I ask that residents of Rutland City please consider voting for him on March 2. Rep. Mary E. Howard lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
