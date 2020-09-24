For Noyes Pulling I enthusiastically and wholeheartedly support Barbara Noyes Pulling for Rutland Town representative to the Vermont Legislature. I have seen letters from my fellow townspeople extolling the “record and experience” of the incumbent. I ask: What record? What experience? Occupying a chair in the State House constitutes neither. The current representative from Rutland Town has abandoned his constituents and the Rutland region. We need a representative who will listen to our concerns and speak for us in Montpelier. We need a representative who will work with others regardless of party affiliation to recognize the fact that there are other regions of the state besides Chittenden County. We need a representative who will work toward arriving at consensus instead of folding their arms and just saying, “no” to everything that crosses their desk. Rutland Town needs Barbara Noyes Pulling in the Legislature. Bill Wiles lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
