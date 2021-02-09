For O'Brien I strongly support David O’Brien for the Rutland City Board of Aldermen on March 2. Dave was a tireless public servant as my appointed Commissioner of Public Service, representing Vermont consumers through numerous major policy issues and utility cases. He has a deep reservoir of decency and care for the public good. He was my point person for energy and telecommunications policy with the legislature, the New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers and our congressional delegation. Dave secured $138 million for statewide Smart Grid implementation in 2007. He led talks with the Quebec Energy Ministry, Hydro Quebec and Vermont utilities. In 2010 we signed a 26-year power deal securing a reliable source of clean, renewable electricity for Vermont’s families and businesses. To attract advanced telecommunications investment, in 2006, he led the creation of the Vermont Telecommunications Authority. He’s a collaborator and a forward thinker; he delivers. Dave cares about Rutland and its future. He has the skills, temperament and vision to serve Rutland City as a strong leader on the Board of Aldermen. Former governor Jim Douglas lives in Middlebury. Paid Political Endorsement
