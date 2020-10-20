For Peterson Art Peterson is pro Second Amendment, a veteran. He will limit state government size and spending. He rejects the carbon tax and climate mandates. And he will protect the sanctity of life. We will be voting for Art because of leadership, honesty and the ability to listen. Good luck. Mike and Gail Gillam live in West Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement

