For Scott Milne Milne’s business experience will be an asset to Vermont in working with Governor Scott to revive our economy as we get through this pandemic. He is a candidate that listens and is genuinely interested in what you have to say. I am proud to support Scott Milne for lieutenant governor. Jim Harrison lives in North Chittenden. Paid Political Endorsement

