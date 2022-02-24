For Talbott Imagine you’re working on a project. Let’s say for example you’re trying to build a house. While putting together the list of items you need; wood, concrete, wire, pipes, etc. you start to realize that you do not possess the skills to build this whole house on your own. You find that although you may be skilled at general construction, you need an architect, engineer, electrician, plumber and a whole assortment of people to help get the job done and bring the project to completion. No matter where in the process you are, you find that you need help and a team to get everything done. When I ran for and subsequently was elected to the Rutland City Board of Alderman, I found that I wasn’t just an elected official, but a member of an 11-person team. A team that has the mandate of and responsibility for ensuring that we provide the best possible local governance for the citizens of Rutland City. Alderman Michael Talbott is not only a key member of this team, he is the driving force behind every bit of the positive momentum we have seen happening in the past two years in our city government. Michael is a connector; As the chair of the Community and Economic Development committee, Michael has led the city into a period of action and new growth focusing on projects such as Market Rate Housing, Tax Incentive Financing and moving the city into the digital frontier with a soon to be upgraded city website. Michael actively offers his time representing the city on both, the Regional Marketing Initiative as well as the Rutland Downtown Partnership – two boards critical to the success of Rutland City as a community. Michael is helping build not just a house, but a better city. A city where blight will one day be a thing of the past. Where our downtown, (which again is growing and filling back up) continues to be a vibrant welcoming and pleasurable space where individuals and businesses continue to invest, and the city can invest right along with them. Ensuring a better future for a city like Rutland is a complex process. Having a good team in place to guide, shape, meld and execute, is a necessity. Having Michael on that team ensures that we can not only achieve these goals but we can do it in a manner that reflects the “excellence” that we all as citizens, want to see as a result of those efforts. For these reasons (and many more) I fully support Michael in his run for re-election as Rutland City Aldermen this year. On March 1 I will be voting for Michael and I hope you will join me in doing the same. Michael Doenges Rutland Paid Political Endorsement
