For Terenzini Rutland Town candidate for the Vermont House, Barbara Noyes Pulling, stated in an email to me, with regard to firearms regulation, that she opposes the existence of large capacity magazines writing in Vermont, writing, "This moderate approach fits Rutland Town residents best.." Re-electing Tom Terenzini will ensure that there is no new firearms legislation passed. James Hall lives in Center Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.