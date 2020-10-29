For Zuckerman I first met Bernie Sanders in Rutland in 1988 when he was campaigning for the Rainbow Coalition. After a 15- or 20-minute conversation it became evident to me that he shared my political and philosophical beliefs very closely. And I liked him very much as a person. I have supported him ever since. In 1992 at a small planning and strategy meeting in Panton for Bernie’s first congressional re-election campaign, I met David Zuckerman. Again, it appeared to me that this man also shared my vision for the future of our great state. He espoused many of the same political philosophies as Bernie. So I have supported David throughout his political career. Now I strongly support David for governor. I believe it is time to end the infighting between parties in politics. Why would Vermonters want this to continue? We have a democratic majority in the house and senate. Why would we vote to re-elect the present republican governor? He has vetoed more legislation than any Vermont governor in history. Little gets done or accomplished. In the last four years the present governor has spoken with his lieutenant governor for about half an hour. He told David in the beginning that he wasn’t going to communicate with him on the issues and he has kept his word. I don’t believe this is how government should work, especially here in Vermont. Let’s get the state government working in harmony. Let’s reject the party of Trump. Bernie supports and endorses David. Please help our beautiful state and join us in electing David Zuckerman as our next governor. Gary Wade lives in Wallingford. Paid Political Endorsement
