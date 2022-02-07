Hemmerick for mayor I was raised in Barre by two divorced police officers. For much of my childhood, one parent lived in Barre City, and the other in Barre Town. Although I’ve moved out of Barre after graduating college, I have an immense amount of love and gratitude for my roots. Our city taught me so much, and I want nothing more than to see it continue to grow and heal. I may not be a resident on paper anymore, but just like each and every Barre resident, I want the best for it. That’s why I’m urging you to support Jake Hemmerick for mayor. Jake has worked hard as our city councilor, asking the tough questions and fighting for the change residents need. That won’t stop when he’s elected mayor, because he’s always believed in “great places and strong communities.” He sees the immense progress Barre has made, and is dedicated to moving forward. Please consider voting for Jake Hemmerick for mayor on or before March 1. Get to know Jake on Instagram and Facebook @barrevtjake. Parker Nolan Washington, D.C. Paid Political Endorsement
