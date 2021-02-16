Mattis for alderman To the Citizens of Rutland: Over the years, I have not generally, as city assessor, taken to endorse candidates. On my way out after 27 years I feel it is important to hand the ball off in the best possible way. Accordingly, I share my thoughts about a person who has served you well and will continue to do so. Rebecca Mattis is running for re-election to the Board of Aldermen. Rebecca is always well prepared, smart in her analysis and when she deals with the Board of Civil Authority in tax matters, she is always interested in how the calculations are determined and uses her best judgment in a fair way, with her ultimate goal of representing you well. These are attributes for you to consider, however her greatest possession is her integrity. I have observed in her an ability to look at situations very logically and without any personal agenda. If she sees an injustice, she responds thoughtfully. Please join me and vote for Rebecca Mattis. City Assessor Barry J. Keefe lives in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
