Mill River candidates The winds of change are blowing in the Mill River school district. The time has come to refresh our school board by electing candidates with common sense and not ideological agendas. Over the past year the students, parents and citizens of our district have seen their once proud school system hurt due to poor decision-making. The flags issue, poor academic performance rating, no in-person schooling, no fans at school events, and the Outright Vermont email scandal have all contributed to a 9% drop in school enrollment, well above the state average. For these reasons, I endorse the election of Matt Gouchberg in Clarendon, Todd Fillmore in Shrewsbury, Julie Petrossi and Bruce Moreton in Wallingford, and Arne Majorell in Tinmouth to the Mill River School Board on March 2. Thank you. Art Peterson lives in West Rutland Paid Political Endorsement
