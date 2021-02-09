Neary for Alderman We typically do not publicly support or oppose candidates for public office. We are making an exception in the case of Devon Neary, who is running for the Rutland Board of Aldermen. Devon is an exceptional candidate. He is naturally curious and therefore capable of genuinely listening in an effort to find value in every point of view. At the same time, he always remains true to his core values. He is therefore a wonderful balance of idealism and pragmatism. As a result, he doesn’t just take positions, he gets things done. The Center Street Pilot Project, which came together in only a few short weeks last summer, is perhaps the best example of his ability to work with multiple organizations to make our community a better place. His work for the Rutland Regional Planning Commission also gives him great insight as to how the communities in our region operate. It also lets him see what is possible when we dream. Devon will do all he can to help realize the full potential of Rutland, a potential that Devon believes is both great and within our grasp. He truly believes our best days lie ahead. He also believes that it will take much more than wishful thinking to get there. Lastly, Devon is one of the kindest people you will ever meet. He smiles easily and has a great sense of humor. He cares about people and puts others ahead of himself. He is also well spoken, hardworking and wicked smart. He is an outstanding individual and has the potential to be an outstanding leader. Please give him the opportunity to show you what he can do. Peg and Joe Kraus live in Rutland. Paid Political Endorsement
Click to review the Policy on Politics.
Your endorsement is important to the candidate you are supporting. The rate is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75. (No endorsement should be more than 300 words.)
SUBMIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.