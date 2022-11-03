Offering support Every vote is critical. l endorse these public servants on our Rutland County ballots to move our state in a better direction. Our future in Vermont depends on the outcome of this election. US Senate – Gerald Malloy; US House – Ericka Redic; Governor – Phil Scott; Lt Governor – Joe Benning; Attorney General – Michael Tagliavia; Secretary of State/VT Treasurer – H Brooke Paige; Auditor of Accounts – Richard Morton; Rutland County’s Senators – Brian Collamore, David Weeks, Terry Williams; House District 1 – Rep Pattie McCoy; House District 2 - Vote 2: Tom Burditt and Art Peterson; House District 3 – Jarrod Sammis; House District 4; – Paul Clifford; House District 5 – Eric Maguire; House District 6 – Cynthia “Cindy” Laskevich; House District 8 – Charles “Butch” Shaw; House District 10 – William “Bill” Canfield; House District 11 – Jim Harrison; House Rutland-Bennington District – Sally Achey; House Bennington-Rutland District – William “Bill” Gaiotti. Theresa Burke Castleton Paid Political Endorsement

