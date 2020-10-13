Pulling for Rutland Town I don't usually get vocal about elections, but this year I believe it's important to say something. Over the past few years, I've been disappointed in our representative in Montpelier, mostly due to his voting record, his lack of seeking public input, and his personal commentaries in the Rutland Herald. I remember one on Feb. 14, 2019, when he labeled reproductive rights, end-of-life provisions, and Planned Parenthood as all being immoral. We're lucky to have a new candidate running this year. Barbara Noyes Pulling has experience on both the Rutland Town Planning Commission and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. She's a former broadcast journalist with a background in environmental issues and land use planning. By talking to Rutland Town constituents (you may have received a phone call already), she has learned what's on our mind and has been formulating ideas on how to address those issues once she's in Montpelier. She promises to listen and act on behalf of us all in a nonpartisan manner. Her ideas and approach are fresh, energetic, intelligent and badly needed for Rutland Town and our state. Please consider visiting her FB page, Pulling for Rutland Town, or her website (http://pullingforrutlandtown.com) to see for yourself. If you feel the same way, please tell your families and friends to also consider voting for her. Nov. 3is quickly approaching. Dr. Christina Keshava lives in Rutland Town. Paid Political Endorsement
