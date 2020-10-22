Re-elect Terenzini I am sure most of you know Tom and the solid work he has been doing for the Town these last eight years. Tom has made strong, decisions regarding many of the bills recently presented in Montpelier: Voted against the pay increase for legislators (H.961) Voted to prohibit ballot harvesting (S.348) Voted to encourage more public input on ACT 250 Reform (H.926) Voted against the Global Warming Solutions Act (H.688) Voted against increasing taxes on home heating fuels (H.439) Voted against an increase in Capital Gains Taxes (H541) Voted against non-citizen voting in Montpelier (H.207) Tom is committed to returning to Montpelier to continue fighting government overreach and reducing wasteful spending of our tax dollars. Please join me in re-electing Tom Terenzini as our town representative. Dick Bailey lives in Rutland Town. Paid Political Endorsement
