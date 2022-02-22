Support candidates I hope Mill River district voters will join me in electing Len Doucette and Andrea Hawkins in Clarendon, Paul Garland and Nick Flanders in Wallingford, Ingrid Lepley in Tinmouth, and Kristine Billings in Shrewsbury in Town Meeting voting on March 1. These people will help the Mill River School District recover from years of poor leadership that has lowered test scores, decreased school enrollments, and alienated the public. We need a new direction, and that means new board members. Again, please support this slate of candidates. Art Peterson West Rutland Paid Political Endorsement
